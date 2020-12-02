India records 36,603 new COVID cases in a day; tally nears 95 lakh-mark, active cases decline

With a single-day spike of 36,603 fresh Covid cases, India's caseload rose to 94.99 lakh on Wednesday, according to Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 1,38,122 after 501 more fatalities were recorded, while the recoveries surged to 88,89,585, according to the data updated on Wednesday.
The coronavirus tally mounts to 94,99,413. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the country in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the second time this month.
The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,28,644 active cases in the country which comprise 4.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, 14,24,45,949 samples have been tested so far with 10,96,651 samples being tested on Tuesday.
More than 14.13 crore tests for the detection of coronavirus infection have been conducted so far, while the cumulative positivity rate has declined from 7.15 per cent on November 11 to 6.69 per cent on December 1, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.
In the month of November, more than 10.55 lakh tests were conducted daily, while on an average 43,152 new cases and 47,159 recoveries were recorded each day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing on actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19.
He said India still figures among the countries having the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per million population.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|91
|4566
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|7427
|854326
|6996
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|786
|15456
|54
|4
|Assam
|3486
|208531
|981
|5
|Bihar
|5568
|228316
|1268
|6
|Chandigarh
|1086
|16173
|278
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19333
|216990
|2892
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|15
|3317
|2
|9
|Delhi
|31769
|533351
|9260
|10
|Goa
|1366
|46068
|690
|11
|Gujarat
|14885
|192368
|4004
|12
|Haryana
|17744
|215797
|2456
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|8218
|32343
|666
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4908
|104068
|1702
|15
|Jharkhand
|1965
|106398
|969
|16
|Karnataka
|23728
|850707
|11792
|17
|Kerala
|61223
|544864
|2270
|18
|Ladakh
|793
|7565
|119
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14435
|189780
|3270
|20
|Maharashtra
|90168
|1691412
|47246
|21
|Manipur
|3236
|21718
|289
|22
|Meghalaya
|669
|11094
|112
|23
|Mizoram
|291
|3572
|6
|24
|Nagaland
|843
|10302
|64
|25
|Odisha
|4625
|312734
|1744
|26
|Puducherry
|439
|35970
|611
|27
|Punjab
|7634
|140254
|4821
|28
|Rajasthan
|27974
|240105
|2331
|29
|Sikkim
|284
|4637
|110
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10980
|760617
|11722
|31
|Telengana
|9266
|260155
|1462
|32
|Tripura
|571
|31821
|372
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4947
|69083
|1238
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23670
|514087
|7788
|35
|West Bengal
|24221
|454102
|8476
|Total#
|428644
|8932647
|138122