India records 36,603 new COVID cases in a day; tally nears 95 lakh-mark, active cases decline

India records XXXX new COVID cases in a day; tally crosses 95L-mark, active cases decline

With a single-day spike of 36,603 fresh Covid cases, India's caseload rose to 94.99 lakh on Wednesday, according to Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 1,38,122 after 501 more fatalities were recorded, while the recoveries surged to 88,89,585, according to the data updated on Wednesday.

The coronavirus tally mounts to 94,99,413. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the country in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the second time this month.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,28,644 active cases in the country which comprise 4.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 14,24,45,949 samples have been tested so far with 10,96,651 samples being tested on Tuesday.

More than 14.13 crore tests for the detection of coronavirus infection have been conducted so far, while the cumulative positivity rate has declined from 7.15 per cent on November 11 to 6.69 per cent on December 1, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

In the month of November, more than 10.55 lakh tests were conducted daily, while on an average 43,152 new cases and 47,159 recoveries were recorded each day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing on actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19.

He said India still figures among the countries having the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per million population.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 91 4566 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 7427 854326 6996 3 Arunachal Pradesh 786 15456 54 4 Assam 3486 208531 981 5 Bihar 5568 228316 1268 6 Chandigarh 1086 16173 278 7 Chhattisgarh 19333 216990 2892 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 3317 2 9 Delhi 31769 533351 9260 10 Goa 1366 46068 690 11 Gujarat 14885 192368 4004 12 Haryana 17744 215797 2456 13 Himachal Pradesh 8218 32343 666 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4908 104068 1702 15 Jharkhand 1965 106398 969 16 Karnataka 23728 850707 11792 17 Kerala 61223 544864 2270 18 Ladakh 793 7565 119 19 Madhya Pradesh 14435 189780 3270 20 Maharashtra 90168 1691412 47246 21 Manipur 3236 21718 289 22 Meghalaya 669 11094 112 23 Mizoram 291 3572 6 24 Nagaland 843 10302 64 25 Odisha 4625 312734 1744 26 Puducherry 439 35970 611 27 Punjab 7634 140254 4821 28 Rajasthan 27974 240105 2331 29 Sikkim 284 4637 110 30 Tamil Nadu 10980 760617 11722 31 Telengana 9266 260155 1462 32 Tripura 571 31821 372 33 Uttarakhand 4947 69083 1238 34 Uttar Pradesh 23670 514087 7788 35 West Bengal 24221 454102 8476 Total# 428644 8932647 138122

