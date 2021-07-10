India logs 42,766 new COVID cases; 1,206 deaths in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People shop at Lajpat Nagar Central Market after it reopened on Wednesday

India recorded 42,766 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,206 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 45,254 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,99,33,538. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,07,95,716 with 4,55,033 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,07,145.

A total of 36,13,23,548 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 1 7352 1 128 2 Andhra Pradesh 30300 1550 1873993 4576 12960 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3557 97 35342 305 186 1 4 Assam 23036 12 501869 2481 4788 24 5 Bihar 1019 122 712427 217 9614 6 Chandigarh 101 1 60901 16 809 7 Chhattisgarh 4993 79 978961 307 13472 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 23 10 10553 11 4 9 Delhi 798 49 1409145 127 25011 3 10 Goa 1995 30 163347 188 3088 2 11 Gujarat 1356 141 812718 196 10073 1 12 Haryana 993 41 758678 89 9534 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 1359 52 198579 127 3487 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3300 44 310630 304 4354 1 15 Jharkhand 449 27 340655 82 5119 16 Karnataka 37929 823 2793498 3045 35731 68 17 Kerala 113595 2979 2911054 10454 14380 130 18 Ladakh 131 4 19830 15 206 1 19 Lakshadweep 224 12 9729 34 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 406 10 780695 38 9024 1 21 Maharashtra 115494 2204 5900440 10458 125034 738 22 Manipur 6610 117 68171 959 1251 10 23 Meghalaya 4391 48380 417 899 9 24 Mizoram 4324 418 19124 117 103 2 25 Nagaland 975 29 24305 87 507 2 26 Odisha 24141 596 906519 3341 4476 61 27 Puducherry 1695 67 115234 192 1768 1 28 Punjab 1809 118 579370 259 16168 11 29 Rajasthan 815 9 943260 70 8943 1 30 Sikkim 2177 33 19476 137 312 31 Tamil Nadu 33224 441 2446552 3411 33322 69 32 Telangana 10942 264 615852 987 3720 6 33 Tripura 4154 21 65095 429 712 3 34 Uttarakhand 1319 126 332431 191 7338 35 Uttar Pradesh 1697 92 1682741 162 22689 13 36 West Bengal 15690 453 1476632 1424 17886 19 Total# 455033 3694 29933538 45254 407145 1206

Meanwhile, the White House has said the US is sending 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal and another 500,000 to Bhutan.

“Today we are sending three million doses to Indonesia, 1.5 million doses to Nepal, 500,000 doses to Moldova, and 500,000 doses to Bhutan,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday at her daily news conference.

“There are no strings attached to our vaccines that we're providing. We're providing them around the world to save lives and to be a contributor to the global effort to fight the pandemic,” Psaki said in response to a question.

She said that with these shipments, in this week alone, the US has sent nearly 15 million doses to countries including Guatemala, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Afghanistan, and Vietnam.

Latest India News