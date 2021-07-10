India logs 42,766 new COVID cases; 1,206 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 42,766 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,206 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 45,254 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,99,33,538. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,07,95,716 with 4,55,033 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,07,145.
A total of 36,13,23,548 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|12
|1
|7352
|1
|128
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|30300
|1550
|1873993
|4576
|12960
|14
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3557
|97
|35342
|305
|186
|1
|4
|Assam
|23036
|12
|501869
|2481
|4788
|24
|5
|Bihar
|1019
|122
|712427
|217
|9614
|6
|Chandigarh
|101
|1
|60901
|16
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4993
|79
|978961
|307
|13472
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|23
|10
|10553
|11
|4
|9
|Delhi
|798
|49
|1409145
|127
|25011
|3
|10
|Goa
|1995
|30
|163347
|188
|3088
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|1356
|141
|812718
|196
|10073
|1
|12
|Haryana
|993
|41
|758678
|89
|9534
|9
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1359
|52
|198579
|127
|3487
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3300
|44
|310630
|304
|4354
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|449
|27
|340655
|82
|5119
|16
|Karnataka
|37929
|823
|2793498
|3045
|35731
|68
|17
|Kerala
|113595
|2979
|2911054
|10454
|14380
|130
|18
|Ladakh
|131
|4
|19830
|15
|206
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|224
|12
|9729
|34
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|406
|10
|780695
|38
|9024
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|115494
|2204
|5900440
|10458
|125034
|738
|22
|Manipur
|6610
|117
|68171
|959
|1251
|10
|23
|Meghalaya
|4391
|48380
|417
|899
|9
|24
|Mizoram
|4324
|418
|19124
|117
|103
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|975
|29
|24305
|87
|507
|2
|26
|Odisha
|24141
|596
|906519
|3341
|4476
|61
|27
|Puducherry
|1695
|67
|115234
|192
|1768
|1
|28
|Punjab
|1809
|118
|579370
|259
|16168
|11
|29
|Rajasthan
|815
|9
|943260
|70
|8943
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|2177
|33
|19476
|137
|312
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|33224
|441
|2446552
|3411
|33322
|69
|32
|Telangana
|10942
|264
|615852
|987
|3720
|6
|33
|Tripura
|4154
|21
|65095
|429
|712
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1319
|126
|332431
|191
|7338
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1697
|92
|1682741
|162
|22689
|13
|36
|West Bengal
|15690
|453
|1476632
|1424
|17886
|19
|Total#
|455033
|3694
|29933538
|45254
|407145
|1206
Meanwhile, the White House has said the US is sending 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal and another 500,000 to Bhutan.
“Today we are sending three million doses to Indonesia, 1.5 million doses to Nepal, 500,000 doses to Moldova, and 500,000 doses to Bhutan,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday at her daily news conference.
“There are no strings attached to our vaccines that we're providing. We're providing them around the world to save lives and to be a contributor to the global effort to fight the pandemic,” Psaki said in response to a question.
She said that with these shipments, in this week alone, the US has sent nearly 15 million doses to countries including Guatemala, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Afghanistan, and Vietnam.