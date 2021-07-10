Saturday, July 10, 2021
     
India logs 42,766 new COVID cases; 1,206 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2021 9:16 IST
New Delhi: People shop at Lajpat Nagar Central Market after it reopened on Wednesday

India recorded 42,766 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,206 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 45,254 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,99,33,538. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,07,95,716 with 4,55,033 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,07,145.

A total of 36,13,23,548 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 7352 128  
2 Andhra Pradesh 30300 1550  1873993 4576  12960 14 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3557 97  35342 305  186
4 Assam 23036 12  501869 2481  4788 24 
5 Bihar 1019 122  712427 217  9614  
6 Chandigarh 101 60901 16  809  
7 Chhattisgarh 4993 79  978961 307  13472
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 23 10  10553 11  4  
9 Delhi 798 49  1409145 127  25011
10 Goa 1995 30  163347 188  3088
11 Gujarat 1356 141  812718 196  10073
12 Haryana 993 41  758678 89  9534
13 Himachal Pradesh 1359 52  198579 127  3487
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3300 44  310630 304  4354
15 Jharkhand 449 27  340655 82  5119  
16 Karnataka 37929 823  2793498 3045  35731 68 
17 Kerala 113595 2979  2911054 10454  14380 130 
18 Ladakh 131 19830 15  206
19 Lakshadweep 224 12  9729 34  49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 406 10  780695 38  9024
21 Maharashtra 115494 2204  5900440 10458  125034 738 
22 Manipur 6610 117  68171 959  1251 10 
23 Meghalaya 4391   48380 417  899
24 Mizoram 4324 418  19124 117  103
25 Nagaland 975 29  24305 87  507
26 Odisha 24141 596  906519 3341  4476 61 
27 Puducherry 1695 67  115234 192  1768
28 Punjab 1809 118  579370 259  16168 11 
29 Rajasthan 815 943260 70  8943
30 Sikkim 2177 33  19476 137  312  
31 Tamil Nadu 33224 441  2446552 3411  33322 69 
32 Telangana 10942 264  615852 987  3720
33 Tripura 4154 21  65095 429  712
34 Uttarakhand 1319 126  332431 191  7338  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1697 92  1682741 162  22689 13 
36 West Bengal 15690 453  1476632 1424  17886 19 
Total# 455033 3694  29933538 45254  407145 1206

Meanwhile, the White House has said the US is sending 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal and another 500,000 to Bhutan.

“Today we are sending three million doses to Indonesia, 1.5 million doses to Nepal, 500,000 doses to Moldova, and 500,000 doses to Bhutan,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday at her daily news conference.

“There are no strings attached to our vaccines that we're providing. We're providing them around the world to save lives and to be a contributor to the global effort to fight the pandemic,” Psaki said in response to a question.

She said that with these shipments, in this week alone, the US has sent nearly 15 million doses to countries including Guatemala, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Afghanistan, and Vietnam.

