Coronavirus cases in India near 86,000-mark; deaths at 2,752. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People stranded for weeks wait to board buses before taking a special train to their destination, during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 86,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 85,940 including 2,752 patients while 30,153 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. The nation is under the second extended lockdown period, imposed till May 17 but likely to be extended further, however, some more relaxations may be provided in the next phase of lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Tuesday's address had said that the lockdown will be further extended but this time it will completely different from the earlier phases. Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also said that the lockdown will be extended further but with some more relaxations.

India is now registering over 3,000 cases per day, which has become a concern for the health authorities and the government. According to Worldometer figures, India is currently at the 12th spot of having maximum number of coronavirus cases.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2307 1252 48 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 90 41 2 Bihar 1018 438 7 Chandigarh 191 37 3 Chhattisgarh 66 56 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 8895 3518 123 Goa 15 7 0 Gujarat 9931 4035 606 Haryana 818 439 11 Himachal Pradesh 76 39 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1013 513 11 Jharkhand 203 87 3 Karnataka 1056 480 36 Kerala 576 492 4 Ladakh 43 22 0 Madhya Pradesh 4595 2283 239 Maharashtra 29100 6564 1068 Manipur 3 2 0 Meghalaya 13 11 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 672 166 3 Puducherry 13 9 1 Punjab 1935 305 32 Rajasthan 4727 2677 125 Tamil Nadu 10108 2599 71 Telengana 1454 959 34 Tripura 156 42 0 Uttarakhand 82 51 1 Uttar Pradesh 4057 2165 95 West Bengal 2461 829 225 Cases being reassigned to states 230 Total number of confirmed cases in India 85940# 30153 2752

