India logs 50,848 new COVID cases, 1,358 deaths; active caseload lowest in 82 days

India recorded 50,848 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,358 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 68,817 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,89,94,855. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,00,28,709 with 6,43,194 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,90,660.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|103
|6
|7195
|4
|127
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|53880
|4260
|1791056
|8376
|12416
|53
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2548
|9
|30956
|279
|160
|1
|4
|Assam
|32975
|350
|450924
|2482
|4280
|37
|5
|Bihar
|2811
|206
|707833
|468
|9563
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|278
|33
|60383
|56
|806
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|8007
|557
|970244
|1032
|13402
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|61
|1
|10455
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1918
|78
|1405927
|467
|24933
|8
|10
|Goa
|2920
|146
|159029
|438
|3008
|11
|11
|Gujarat
|5159
|480
|807424
|612
|10037
|3
|12
|Haryana
|2200
|137
|756231
|263
|9295
|20
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2276
|132
|195062
|315
|3453
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7181
|578
|301134
|999
|4269
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|1417
|72
|338256
|180
|5102
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|118615
|4541
|2662250
|8111
|34164
|139
|17
|Kerala
|100881
|746
|2716284
|11730
|12295
|141
|18
|Ladakh
|360
|5
|19309
|38
|202
|19
|Lakshadweep
|315
|4
|9142
|36
|47
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1707
|273
|778902
|318
|8806
|20
|21
|Maharashtra
|126468
|1055
|5742258
|9043
|118795
|482
|22
|Manipur
|9214
|84
|54714
|649
|1065
|10
|23
|Meghalaya
|4273
|77
|40915
|341
|788
|3
|24
|Mizoram
|4424
|197
|13900
|233
|85
|25
|Nagaland
|1757
|87
|22204
|149
|477
|2
|26
|Odisha
|30859
|1240
|848960
|4159
|3671
|38
|27
|Puducherry
|3214
|150
|110423
|433
|1727
|1
|28
|Punjab
|5968
|509
|571207
|880
|15888
|34
|29
|Rajasthan
|2388
|303
|940101
|437
|8904
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|2430
|18
|16732
|152
|296
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|56886
|4443
|2348353
|11144
|31580
|194
|32
|Telangana
|16640
|606
|595348
|1771
|3586
|10
|33
|Tripura
|3747
|163
|58735
|554
|658
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2896
|68
|329030
|231
|7052
|8
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3910
|253
|1678486
|397
|22282
|58
|36
|West Bengal
|22508
|232
|1445493
|2037
|17437
|47
|Total#
|643194
|19327
|28994855
|68817
|390660
|1358
Meanwhile, US Pharma giant Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla on Tuesday said Pfizer is in the final stages of an agreement with India to supply anti-COVID-19 vaccines. He also observed that the domestically manufactured vaccines would be the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people.
Addressing the 15th edition of the India-US Bio Pharma & Healthcare Summit being organised by the US-India Chamber of Commerce, Dr Bourla also said that Pfizer has made a specific plan that the mid and low-income countries, which includes India, will receive at least two billion of such doses.
"My hope is that very soon we will finalise the approval of the product in India by the Indian health care authorities and the agreement with the government so that we can also start sending vaccines, on our side,” Bourla said.
The Pfizer CEO said that significant local manufacturing of vaccines that is happening at the Serum Institute of India will provide the “backbone of vaccinating” the Indian people.
"But getting the additional mRNA vaccines from us and also from Moderna will contribute significantly," he said.