India logs 50,848 new COVID cases, 1,358 deaths; active caseload lowest in 82 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhopal: A worker does thermal screening of a student standing in a queue to submit her answer copy to her examiner in the final exams

India recorded 50,848 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,358 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 68,817 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,89,94,855. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,00,28,709 with 6,43,194 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,90,660.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 103 6 7195 4 127 2 Andhra Pradesh 53880 4260 1791056 8376 12416 53 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2548 9 30956 279 160 1 4 Assam 32975 350 450924 2482 4280 37 5 Bihar 2811 206 707833 468 9563 6 6 Chandigarh 278 33 60383 56 806 7 Chhattisgarh 8007 557 970244 1032 13402 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 61 1 10455 3 4 9 Delhi 1918 78 1405927 467 24933 8 10 Goa 2920 146 159029 438 3008 11 11 Gujarat 5159 480 807424 612 10037 3 12 Haryana 2200 137 756231 263 9295 20 13 Himachal Pradesh 2276 132 195062 315 3453 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7181 578 301134 999 4269 7 15 Jharkhand 1417 72 338256 180 5102 2 16 Karnataka 118615 4541 2662250 8111 34164 139 17 Kerala 100881 746 2716284 11730 12295 141 18 Ladakh 360 5 19309 38 202 19 Lakshadweep 315 4 9142 36 47 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 1707 273 778902 318 8806 20 21 Maharashtra 126468 1055 5742258 9043 118795 482 22 Manipur 9214 84 54714 649 1065 10 23 Meghalaya 4273 77 40915 341 788 3 24 Mizoram 4424 197 13900 233 85 25 Nagaland 1757 87 22204 149 477 2 26 Odisha 30859 1240 848960 4159 3671 38 27 Puducherry 3214 150 110423 433 1727 1 28 Punjab 5968 509 571207 880 15888 34 29 Rajasthan 2388 303 940101 437 8904 3 30 Sikkim 2430 18 16732 152 296 3 31 Tamil Nadu 56886 4443 2348353 11144 31580 194 32 Telangana 16640 606 595348 1771 3586 10 33 Tripura 3747 163 58735 554 658 4 34 Uttarakhand 2896 68 329030 231 7052 8 35 Uttar Pradesh 3910 253 1678486 397 22282 58 36 West Bengal 22508 232 1445493 2037 17437 47 Total# 643194 19327 28994855 68817 390660 1358

Meanwhile, US Pharma giant Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla on Tuesday said Pfizer is in the final stages of an agreement with India to supply anti-COVID-19 vaccines. He also observed that the domestically manufactured vaccines would be the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people.

Addressing the 15th edition of the India-US Bio Pharma & Healthcare Summit being organised by the US-India Chamber of Commerce, Dr Bourla also said that Pfizer has made a specific plan that the mid and low-income countries, which includes India, will receive at least two billion of such doses.

"My hope is that very soon we will finalise the approval of the product in India by the Indian health care authorities and the agreement with the government so that we can also start sending vaccines, on our side,” Bourla said.

The Pfizer CEO said that significant local manufacturing of vaccines that is happening at the Serum Institute of India will provide the “backbone of vaccinating” the Indian people.

"But getting the additional mRNA vaccines from us and also from Moderna will contribute significantly," he said.

Latest India News