Sunday, July 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 24,850 new COVID-19 cases in India in steepest one day rise, tally crosses 6.73 lakh-mark. State-wise list

24,850 new COVID-19 cases in India in steepest one day rise, tally crosses 6.73 lakh-mark. State-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 6.73 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 recovered and 19,268 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2020 10:47 IST
Coronavirus, COVID19, Coronavirus cases in India, statewise list
Image Source : AP

A health worker wearing personnel protection kit (PPE) collects nasal swab samples in Guwahati.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 6.73 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 recovered and 19,268 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

On Saturday, with staggering 7,074 new coronavirus cases in a day, Maharashtra's total tally crossed the 2-lakh mark apart from a record daily high of 295 deaths, health officials said. The number of fatalities in the state shot up from the June-lowest of 62 to 295 -- highest ever after the earlier daily high of 248 deaths notched on June 23.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 35,000 mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 712 new infections on Saturday, health officials said. The fresh cases pushed the virus count to 35,398 in the state, it added.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 66 0 119
Andhra Pradesh 9473 8008 218 17699
Arunachal Pradesh 182 76 1 259
Assam 3997 6657 14 10668
Bihar 2925 8686 89 11700
Chandigarh 59 395 6 460
Chhattisgarh 598 2549 14 3161
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 175 96 0 271
Delhi 25940 68256 3004 97200
Goa 853 825 6 1684
Gujarat 7981 25406 1925 35312
Haryana 4031 12257 260 16548
Himachal Pradesh 331 704 11 1046
Jammu and Kashmir 2976 5143 127 8246
Jharkhand 687 2035 17 2739
Karnataka 11970 9244 335 21549
Kerala 2131 3048 25 5204
Ladakh 178 826 1 1005
Madhya Pradesh 2772 11234 598 14604
Maharashtra 83311 108082 8671 200064
Manipur 658 667 0 1325
Meghalaya 18 43 1 62
Mizoram 34 130 0 164
Nagaland 335 228 0 563
Odisha 2633 5934 34 8601
Puducherry 459 331 12 802
Punjab 1641 4306 162 6109
Rajasthan 3445 15640 447 19532
Sikkim 45 58 0 103
Tamil Nadu 44959 60592 1450 107001
Telangana 10487 11537 288 22312
Tripura 343 1202 1 1546
Uttarakhand 549 2502 42 3093
Uttar Pradesh 7627 18154 773 26554
West Bengal 6329 14166 736 21231
Cases being reassigned to states 4629     4629
Total# 244814 409083 19268 673165

ALSO READ | More people are getting cured at home, says CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X