24,850 new COVID-19 cases in India in steepest one day rise, tally crosses 6.73 lakh-mark. State-wise list

Image Source : AP A health worker wearing personnel protection kit (PPE) collects nasal swab samples in Guwahati.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 6.73 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 recovered and 19,268 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

On Saturday, with staggering 7,074 new coronavirus cases in a day, Maharashtra's total tally crossed the 2-lakh mark apart from a record daily high of 295 deaths, health officials said. The number of fatalities in the state shot up from the June-lowest of 62 to 295 -- highest ever after the earlier daily high of 248 deaths notched on June 23.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 35,000 mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 712 new infections on Saturday, health officials said. The fresh cases pushed the virus count to 35,398 in the state, it added.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 66 0 119 Andhra Pradesh 9473 8008 218 17699 Arunachal Pradesh 182 76 1 259 Assam 3997 6657 14 10668 Bihar 2925 8686 89 11700 Chandigarh 59 395 6 460 Chhattisgarh 598 2549 14 3161 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 175 96 0 271 Delhi 25940 68256 3004 97200 Goa 853 825 6 1684 Gujarat 7981 25406 1925 35312 Haryana 4031 12257 260 16548 Himachal Pradesh 331 704 11 1046 Jammu and Kashmir 2976 5143 127 8246 Jharkhand 687 2035 17 2739 Karnataka 11970 9244 335 21549 Kerala 2131 3048 25 5204 Ladakh 178 826 1 1005 Madhya Pradesh 2772 11234 598 14604 Maharashtra 83311 108082 8671 200064 Manipur 658 667 0 1325 Meghalaya 18 43 1 62 Mizoram 34 130 0 164 Nagaland 335 228 0 563 Odisha 2633 5934 34 8601 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 Punjab 1641 4306 162 6109 Rajasthan 3445 15640 447 19532 Sikkim 45 58 0 103 Tamil Nadu 44959 60592 1450 107001 Telangana 10487 11537 288 22312 Tripura 343 1202 1 1546 Uttarakhand 549 2502 42 3093 Uttar Pradesh 7627 18154 773 26554 West Bengal 6329 14166 736 21231 Cases being reassigned to states 4629 4629 Total# 244814 409083 19268 673165

ALSO READ | More people are getting cured at home, says CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage