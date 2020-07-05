Image Source : ANI More people are getting cured at home, says CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that now fewer COVID-19 infected people in the state need hospitalisation, as most of them are getting cured at home.

The Chief Minister tweeted: "Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free."

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said. Fifty-five fatalities were recorded on Saturday, a Delhi health department bulletin said. It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200.

According to reports, the recovery rate in Delhi crossed 70 per cent on Saturday. Out of 97,200 total patients, 68,256 have recovered so far. There are 24,940 total active cases in Delhi.

Meanwhile, dozens of vaccine candidates are at various stages of development around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. India, a leading manufacturer of vaccines and generic medicines, is expected to play a key role in this race.

At least seven vaccines are being researched in India and one, from Bharat Biotech and being developed with the ICMR, and another from drugmaker Zydus Cadila were approved for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials this week.

(With inputs from agencies)

