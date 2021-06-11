Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress to stage nationwide ‘symbolic' protest against fuel price hike today

The Congress will stage 'symbolic' protests across the country today against fuel price hike and rising inflation. The party has asked its workers to demonstrate while following all Covid rules and demand a rollback of the hike.

In Delhi, Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal, General Secretaries KC Venugopal, Harish Rawat and Ajay Maken will lead the protests at various locations. Along with senior leaders, young leaders like Gaurav Gogoi, Devendra Yadav, Delhi in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil will also take part in the protest.

Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal has asked the state units to hold symbolic protest against the public loot and urgent demand to roll back the price rise.

"The BJP government has increased excise duty by Rs 23.87 per litre on petrol and Rs 28.37 on diesel in comparison to the previous UPA government. Because of the wrong policies and hefty taxes, petrol prices in many parts of the country have crossed Rs 100 per litre these days, while diesel prices are on the verge of reaching Rs 100 per litre. Everyone knows about the cascading effect of inflation of petrol and diesel on all kinds of essential commodities," he said.

The wrong priorities and anti-people policies of the BJP government can also be gauged from the fact that in the last 13 months of the Corona epidemic, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by an unprecedented Rs 25.97 and Rs 24.18, respectively, he said.

In just last 5 months alone, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by 44 times. Fuel prices have crossed the hundred rupees mark in several states.

