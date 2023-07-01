Congress stands firm on its stance on Uniform Civil Code, says 'undesirable at this stage'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress stands firm on its stance on Uniform Civil Code

Congress on UCC: The Congress on Saturday maintained its position on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stating it is undesirable at this stage and that it will comment further if a draft bill or report on the subject is brought forward. The party's top leadership met with its parliamentary strategy group to review the issues that would be brought up during the Monsoon session of Parliament, which is slated to begin on July 20.

In the upcoming Monsoon Session, the Congress party is likely to corner the central government on issues of Manipur violence, wrestlers protest, inflation, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors are conducting themselves.

Party has already made its stand clear on UCC: Jairam Ramesh

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party had already made its stand clear on the UCC on June 15. He further said that the party has nothing more to say on the issue as of now because there hasn't been anything new during the past 15 days.

"On June 15 we issued a statement, but there is no change in stand on UCC. When there's a draft and a discussion we will participate and examine what is proposed. As of now, all we have is the Law Commission public notice for responses. The Congress reiterates the statement as nothing new has happened," Ramesh added.

The Congress had alleged the Law Commission's latest attempt to solicit fresh public opinion on UCC represents the Narendra Modi government's desperate attempt to continue with its agenda of polarisation and diversion from its failures.

"We want to run the session. We want to raise critical issues. We want discussions. Hopefully, we will get full opportunity to raise our issues and stand on legislations will be taken as and when these come," Ramesh said, adding that there is no information yet as to which legislations will come, but his party wants a productive session.

ALSO READ: What is Uddhav Thackeray's stand on Uniform Civil Code? Will support or oppose in Parliament

Top leadership of Congress held a meeting

The meeting was attended among others by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to break his silence over Manipur violence even after two months.



He reiterated his party's demand for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. He also said the party feels that Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur has not yielded anything as violence continued to rage in the troubled state.

ALSO READ: 'Now or never’: Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi bats for Uniform Civil Code

Congress to raise Manipur issue during Monsoon Session

"The Prime Minister is silent and we have been asking him to break his silence on the issue. The Prime Minister should immediately ask for the resignation of the Manipur chief minister," Ramesh said, adding the party will seek a discussion on the Manipur situation.

He said the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP also came for discussion during the meeting, adding while the matter is in the court, the party hopes that justice will be done and Gandhi will be able to attend the session. Ramesh further said that the Congress president also briefed the MPs about the meeting of the opposition parties held in Patna.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News