Congress releases Karnataka, MP, Telangana candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, no Kamal Nath. See list

Congress has released the list of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on February 27.

The 'grand old party' has fielded Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, GC Chandrasekhar from Karnataka, Ashok Singh from Madhya Pradesh, Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav from Telangana.

Congress' list does not mention senior party leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's name, who according to reports, wanted to go to Rajya Sabha.

Sources earlier said that Kamal Nath wanted to shift to Rajya Sabha and also met Sonia Gandhi to press for his demand.

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15.

