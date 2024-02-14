Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
Congress releases Karnataka, MP, Telangana candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, no Kamal Nath. See list

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha will take place on February 27. In the list, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's name is not there. Reports say that he wanted to go to Rajya Sabha and had also met Sonia Gandhi to convey the same.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2024 16:22 IST
Congress has released the list of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on February 27.

The 'grand old party' has fielded Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, GC Chandrasekhar from Karnataka, Ashok Singh from Madhya Pradesh, Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav from Telangana.

Congress' list does not mention senior party leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's name, who according to reports, wanted to go to Rajya Sabha. 

Sources earlier said that Kamal Nath wanted to shift to Rajya Sabha and also met Sonia Gandhi to press for his demand.  

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15.

