Don't fool public: Congress slams govt on petrol, diesel price cut

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Saturday slammed the Central government's decision to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by

Rs 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre respectively.

Accusing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of fooling the public, Surjewala stated the petrol prices were increased by Rs 10 per litre in March and when the time came prices were slashed by Rs 9.50 per litre.

He also said that the public does not need 'jhumlas' but wants the government to roll back the prices to 2014 levels. The Congress General Secretary also stated that the diesel prices were increased by Rs.10/litre in March and when the time came prices were cut down by Rs.6/litre.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot also criticized the slash in petrol and diesel prices. Speaking along similar lines as Surjewala, he said "If the central government really wants to give relief to the common man, then the excise duty should be reduced to the level of the UPA government, due to which the prices of diesel and petrol will be reduced by about Rs 70 per liter and the common man will get relief from inflation".

Govt cuts excise duty on petrol and diesel

The Central government on Saturday evening announced a reduction in central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore per year for the government.

LPG subsidy

The Central government also announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to nearly 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

In a tweet, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "Also, this year, we will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around

₹6100 crore a year"

Several BJP leaders applauded the government's decision

Meanwhile, the government's move garnered appreciation from several Bhartiya Janta Party leaders.

