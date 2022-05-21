Govt cuts LPG price by Rs 200 per cylinder, petrol and diesel cost also reduced

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LPG price has been cut by Rs 200 by the Modi government.

LPG cylinder price cut: The Central government on Saturday announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to nearly 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

In a tweet, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "Also, this year, we will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6100 crore a year"

The government also announced a reduction in central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre on Saturday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.

"It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government," said Sitharaman.

