Saturday, May 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • CBI grills Bengal minister for third day over daughter's 'illegal' appointment
  • CBI conducting searches against brokers at more than 10 locations in connection with the NSE co-location scam case
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Govt cuts LPG price by Rs 200 per cylinder, petrol and diesel cost also reduced

Govt cuts LPG price by Rs 200 per cylinder, petrol and diesel cost also reduced

LPG cylinder price cut: After cutting down on petrol and diesel prices, the government also reduced the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200.

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1
New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2022 19:30 IST
LPG price has been cut by Rs 200 by the Modi government. 
Image Source : PTI

LPG price has been cut by Rs 200 by the Modi government. 

LPG cylinder price cut: The Central government on Saturday announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to nearly 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

In a tweet, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "Also, this year, we will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6100 crore a year" 

The government also announced a reduction in central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre on Saturday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. 

"It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government," said Sitharaman. 

Also Read: Petrol to cost Rs 9.5 less, diesel cheaper by Rs 7 as Modi govt cuts excise duty | Check new prices

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News