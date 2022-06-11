Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Opposition parties should elect President who can protect citizenry from BJP's onslaught: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged opposition parties to elect a successor, for incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind, who can protect the Constitution, institutions and the citizenry from the onslaught by the ruling BJP. He said that this can be done only if opposition parties decide to rise above their differences and help the people.

Surjewala added, "We owe it to our people to elect a President who can apply a healing touch to the fractured social fabric and defend our Constitution."

"The time is ripe to rise above our differences for the sake of our nation and its people. Discussions have to be open-minded and in keeping with this spirit. We believe that Congress along with other political parties should be taking this discussion forward," he said in a statement.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi reached out and deliberated with NCP leader Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of anti-BJP parties over the issue of the July 18 poll to elect a successor to President Ram Nath Kovind. The term of incumbent President Kovind ends on July 24.

"The Congress Party is of the opinion that the nation needs a person as President who can protect the Constitution, our institutions and citizenry from the ongoing onslaught by the ruling party. This is the need of the hour," Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has already initiated discussions with many opposition leaders. He has met Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray besides holding telephonic discussions with Banerjee and some other leaders to reach a consensus on a candidate for the post from the opposition camp.

Banerjee, on the other hand, has written to all opposition leaders and convened a meeting on this matter on June 15 in the national capital.



