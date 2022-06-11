Rajya Sabha election: Congress expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi over cross-voting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajya Sabha Election: Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi was expelled for cross-voting.

Highlights Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi has been removed from all party positions

Polling was held on June 10 to elect two members to the Upper House of Parliament from Haryana

Kuldeep Bishnoi's vote was allegedly rejected, leaving 88 votes valid

Rajya Sabha Election: Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, has been expelled from the party. The Haryana MLA has been removed from all party positions, including his special membership in Congress Working Committee (CWC), according to the party statement.

The Haryana Congress has alleged that Bishnoi, an MLA from the Adampur constituency in Hisar, did not vote for the party candidate Ajay Maken and cross-voted in favour of Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, who was supported by the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

The Congress had 31 MLA and needed as many votes to win the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, but one of its legislators cross-voted and another's vote was cancelled.

"The Congress president has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions, including the post of special invitee of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Bishnoi had not attended any of the party meetings of its legislators and had said that he has voted as per his conscience.

(With inputs from PTI)

