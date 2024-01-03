Donate for Desh: Congress raises Rs 10 crore in two weeks through crowdfunding

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Donate for Desh: Within the first two weeks of the 'Donate for Desh' campaign launch, the Congress has raised Rs 10 crore through crowdfunding ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken on Tuesday said the online donation campaign launched by the party on December 18 has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in two weeks.

Congress raises Rs 10 crore in two weeks

"New Year, New Milestones - We just crossed Rs 10 crores in 2 weeks. As 2024 unfolds, we at the Indian National Congress are thrilled to share two significant achievements: Celebrating 138 Years of Service: Our journey in serving our great nation has now spanned 138 remarkable years. Phenomenal Success in Online Donations: Our online donation campaign (https://donateinc.in) marks culmination of 2nd week with a groundbreaking milestone. We've raised a whopping Rs 100 Million (Rs 10 crore)," Maken said in a post on X.

"A heartfelt Thank You: To the lakhs of supporters who have joined us in this journey - your generosity is overwhelming. With 2,48,929 (2.49 lakhs) valid transaction requests in just two weeks, your support is the backbone of this success," he said.

Urging those who have not contributed so far to come forward and donate to the party, Ajay Maken said, "A Call to Action: Haven't contributed yet? Now is the time to strengthen our democracy. Join us in this vital exercise. Already contributed? Consider supporting again as per your capability. Every contribution, big or small, is a step towards a stronger nation. Remember, the nation needs you, the Indian National Congress needs you. Your support fuels our mission and empowers us to keep moving forward. Together, let's make 2024 a year of unparalleled success and progress. Join us, contribute, and be a part of this historic journey," the Congress treasurer added.

Donate for Desh campaign

The Congress launched its 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign on December 18, with party leader Mallikarjun Kharge contributing Rs 1.38 lakh on the inaugural day. The campaign's objective is to raise funds for the party in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The campaign was launched to coincide with the 138th year of the formation of the Congress. Donors have been asked to donate in multiples of ₹ 138, (e.g., Rs 138, Rs 1380, Rs 13,800, or more), symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India.

Indians above the age of 18 can donate a minimum of Rs 138 or in multiples such as Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800 and so on to the campaign. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi ji's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.

The party had launched an 'outreach-cum-crowdfunding' campaign on October 2, 2018, ahead of the last general elections, but the campaign did not gain much momentum on the ground.

