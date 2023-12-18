'One month salary gone': Kharge's reaction on his contribution to Congress' 'Donate for Desh' campaign

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge donates to 'Donate to Desh' campaign

'Donate to Desh' campaign: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Congress party is working to strengthen its financial situation. The party has initiated a campaign called 'Donate for Desh' to collect online donations. Through this campaign, Congress aims to gather contributions from the public for the party fund. In the midst of this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also contributed to the party fund. However, while making the donation, Kharge uttered something that has become a topic of discussion among people.

Here's what Kharge said

During the inauguration of the 'Donate for Desh' campaign, made a lighthearted remark. When Congress leader Ajay Maken mentioned that the party has completed 138 years and Mallikarjun Kharge is donating Rs 1,38,000 on this occasion. Everyone started clapping on this. Kharge added humour by saying, "One month's salary is gone," leading to laughter from the audience. The video of this incident has become viral on social media.

Congress plans to conduct door-to-door campaign

The Congress party will seek a donation of Rs 138 from the people of the country under the 'Donate for Desh' campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The party plans to conduct a door-to-door campaign for this initiative. According to the party's general secretary KC Venugopal, this is the Congress party's biggest crowdfunding effort aimed at establishing increased contact with the people of the country.

The Congress party has shared the details of the 'Donate for Desh' campaign on its website. The party has mentioned that only Indian citizens aged 18 and above can contribute to this campaign. The donation amount can be Rs 138, Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800, or even more, up to 10 times the base amount.

