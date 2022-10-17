'We fight some battles so history can...': Has Shashi Tharoor accepted defeat? Read leader's cryptic tweet

Follow us on Image Source : AP In Congress, it's Shashi Tharoor vs Kharge day.

Congress President polls: Has Shashi Tharoor conceded defeat just ahead of Congress's presidential election? A cryptic tweet by Tharoor on Monday mornings hints at that. The senior Congress leader went on to Twitter to write: "We also fight some battles so that history can remember that the present was not silent." Follow Live

Voting began on Monday in the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face-off for the post of AICC chief.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot. Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters here and at party's polling booths in state offices across the country.

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram was the first to cast his vote at the AICC headquarters here, sources said. Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

During the campaign, even though Tharoor raised issues of uneven playing field, both candidates and the party have maintained that the Gandhis are neutral and that there is no "official candidate".

While party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters here, Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite in Karnataka's Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other 'Bharat Yatris' who are PCC delegates.

Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, while Kharge will do so at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the polling, Kharge had said he would have no shame in taking the advice and support of the Gandhi family in running the party affairs, in case he becomes its president, as they have struggled and put their strength for its growth. The veteran leader had said he is the "delegates' candidate" in these polls.

Tharoor on his part had taken a veiled dig at some senior leaders supporting Kharge, saying some colleagues were "indulging in 'netagiri' and telling party workers" that they know whom Sonia Gandhi wants to be elected.

If anyone has "fear or doubt" in their mind, the party has made it clear that it will be a secret ballot, he had said in Lucknow on Sunday and urged the Congress delegates to listen to their hearts while voting to elect the new party president.

Also Read: Congress president election: Sonia Vs Kesri | Indira Vs Kamaraj; a look back at non-Gandhi president & Gandhis

Latest India News