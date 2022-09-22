Thursday, September 22, 2022
     
Congress president election: Digvijaya Singh, the newest entrant as contender for party's top post

The other leaders who are already contesting are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2022 12:12 IST
Congress president election
Image Source : PTI Digvijaya Singh

Congress president election: Amid the Congress president election buzz, senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday is expected to meet Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. He is a likely contender for the post of party president, sources said. The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19. After over two decades, the Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief.

The other leaders who are already contesting are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor. However, efforts are being made to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take up the post.

 

The race for the Congress president's post hotted up on Wednesday with Rajasthan Chief Minister giving a clear indication that he could enter the poll fray and Shashi Tharoor meeting the party's poll panel chief to enquire about the nomination formalities.

The Congress' central election authority on Thursday issued a notification for the AICC president polls, setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving party chief Sonia Gandhi. According to the notification, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

