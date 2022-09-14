Congress party to step up 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in other states from September 16

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Kazhakootam-Parippally National Highway in Thiruvananthapuram district, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Congress leaders K. Muraleedharan, KC Venugopal, Adoor Prakash and Ramesh Chennithala are also seen.

Highlights Congress wants all the state units to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh

We want to start the exercise from the block level, said Congress Party General Secy Jairam Ramesh

Bharat Jodo yatra will strengthen the party and spread its ideology

Bharat Jodo Yatra : Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh will visit the states through which the party's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will not pass to mobilise the state units to participate in the yatra.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Me and Digvijaya Singh will visit Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha from September 16 (Friday) onwards. Our effort would be to mobilise the state units to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The Congress wants all the state units to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, starting the exercise from the block level.

Ramesh had earlier said that the yatra will strengthen the party and spread its ideology, adding that "the elephant has woken up which has surprised BJP".

