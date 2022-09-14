Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Congress party to step up 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in other states from September 16

Congress party to step up 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in other states from September 16

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Me and Digvijaya Singh will visit Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha from September 16 onwards. Our effort would be to mobilise the state units to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2022 7:44 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bharat Jodo Yatra route, rahul gandhi, congress, congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bhar
Image Source : PTI. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Kazhakootam-Parippally National Highway in Thiruvananthapuram district, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Congress leaders K. Muraleedharan, KC Venugopal, Adoor Prakash and Ramesh Chennithala are also seen.

Highlights

  • Congress wants all the state units to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh
  • We want to start the exercise from the block level, said Congress Party General Secy Jairam Ramesh
  • Bharat Jodo yatra will strengthen the party and spread its ideology

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh will visit the states through which the party's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will not pass to mobilise the state units to participate in the yatra.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Me and Digvijaya Singh will visit Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha from September 16 (Friday) onwards. Our effort would be to mobilise the state units to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The Congress wants all the state units to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, starting the exercise from the block level.

Ramesh had earlier said that the yatra will strengthen the party and spread its ideology, adding that "the elephant has woken up which has surprised BJP".

Related Stories
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders begin 19-day long Kerala leg

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders begin 19-day long Kerala leg

Bharat Jodo Yatra against BJP's divisive politics and to revive Congress, says party

Bharat Jodo Yatra against BJP's divisive politics and to revive Congress, says party

Second day of Kerala leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' sees huge turnout

Second day of Kerala leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' sees huge turnout

BJP leader seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi for visiting pastor during Bharat Jodo Yatra

BJP leader seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi for visiting pastor during Bharat Jodo Yatra

ALSO READ: NCPCR asks EC to take action against Congress, Gandhi for 'misusing' children in Bharat Jodo Yatra

ALSO READ: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Third day of Kerala leg commences amidst encouraging turn out

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News