Thursday, September 28, 2023
     
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested by Punjab police in drugs case

Punjab police on Thursday arrested Bolath MLA and Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira from his residence in Chandigarh at around 6 am in the NDPS case.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Chandigarh
Updated on: September 28, 2023 8:30 IST
Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab Police
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has been arrested by Punjab Police in a drug case. He was arrested from his residence in Chandigarh at around 6 am in the morning today (September 28). 

As per the inputs received, the Bolath MLA has been arrested in an old case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further details are awaited...

