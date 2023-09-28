Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested by Punjab police in drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has been arrested by Punjab Police in a drug case. He was arrested from his residence in Chandigarh at around 6 am in the morning today (September 28).

As per the inputs received, the Bolath MLA has been arrested in an old case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further details are awaited...

Also Read: Mafia, AAP government hand-in-gloves in Punjab, alleges Navjot Singh Sidhu

Also Read: NIA raids underway at 51 locations against Khalistani terrorists, associate groups nationwide

Latest India News