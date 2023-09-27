Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Mafia, AAP government hand-in-gloves in Punjab, alleges Navjot Singh Sidhu

The cricketer-turned-politician also filed an RTI to seek information about the use of private jets by Bhagwant Mann. He alleged that the jets are being used for AAP's activities in other states.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Amritsar
Updated on: September 27, 2023 17:32 IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu on Wednesday filed a Right To Information (RTI) and demanded an account of expenditure on private jets used by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He also alleged that the mafia is flourishing in every area of the state with the consent of the CM. 

Sidhu on Wednesday reached the Civil Aviation Office of Punjab, where he filed an application under the Right to Information Act in which he sought information as to how much the Punjab government has spent on hiring private jets in the last one and a half years. He also alleged that the Punjab government hires private jets for the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign in other states and helicopters were also used for party-specific work.

The cricketer-turned-politician said, "This is a misuse of public money." Along with this, Navjot Singh Sidhu has also written a letter to the people of Punjab, in which he has alleged that mafia is flourishing in the state and the Mann government has completely failed in generating revenue. 

He said, "During the rule of this government, the state has incurred another debt of Rs 50 thousand crores. Punjab government is providing free electricity to the public but it is being given by mortgaging Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

