NIA raids underway at 51 locations against Khalistani terrorists, associate groups nationwide

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NIA rais underway in Punjab

NIA raids: In a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting search operations against Khalistani terrorists and their associates across the country. The raids are currently underway at several locations across India.

The searches are being carried out in more than 50 places including- Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and surrounding areas of Delhi.

The search operation is currently underway at locations belonging to suspects associated with Khalistani terrorists, supporters, and related banned organisations. The raids started early today (September 27) morning and are underway in various parts of the country.

NIA is conducting raids across 6 states in 3 cases (RC 37/2022/NIA/DLI, RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI and RC 22/2023/NIA/DLI) in 51 locations belonging to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha, and Arsh Dalla gangs.

The states where the raids are on include- 30 locations in Punjab, 13 in Rajasthan, four in Haryana, two in Uttarakhand, and one each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. NIA has raided a gun house in Bajpur Police Station area of Udham Singh Nagar. NIA team is checking the weapons in the gun house, said Uttarakhand Police.

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also conducting a raid at a residential premises in Clementown police station area of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

A team of NIA is conducting raids in Suratgarh and Rajiyasar in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan In Suratgarh, the raid is underway at the residence of a student leader. NIA is conducting searches at 51 locations across the country in three separate cases linked to terror-gangster-smuggler nexus.

As of now, the NIA has not officially commented on the matter.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also issued details of 43 individuals associated with the terror gangster network having links to Canada. The NIA further asked the public to share details of their properties and assets which can be taken over by the central government.

The NIA also requested to share details about the properties/assets/businesses owned by them in their own name or in the name of their associates, friends and relatives. It has also asked to share details of their business partners, workers, employees and collection agents.The NIA in its post issued pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Joginder Singh along with their names. It highlighted that many of these gangsters are based in Canada.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier confiscated properties owned by designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Chandigarh and Amritsar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A property confiscation notice was seen pasted outside Pannun's residence at Sector 15 in Chandigarh.

Earlier on September 21 the agency had conducted raids at more than 1000 locations in Punjab and Haryana associated with fugitive gangster Goldy Brar. Punjab police officers along with the NIA had carried out the operation.

Goldy Brar is among the most wanted gangsters named by the NIA. He is also suspected to be behind the recent killing of another gangster Sukha Dunike who was shot dead in the Canadian city of Winnipeg. Several of these wanted gangsters are said to be operating out of Canada, with close links between Khalistan sympathisers and gangsters. In 2018, during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Amritsar, India had handed him over a list of nine Khalistani operatives said to be in Canada.

ALSO READ: How are Khalistani groups carrying out human trafficking in Canada

ALSO READ: It's critical that Canada's probe proceeds, perpetrators brought to justice: US on Khalistan row

Latest India News