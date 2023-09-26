Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
How are Khalistani groups carrying out human trafficking in Canada

Students who are in search of jobs to make ends meet are being lured to join the pro-Khalistani group, reports suggested.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: September 26, 2023 10:49 IST
Picture for representation purposes
Image Source : AP Picture for representation purposes

The number of youth wanting to settle down in Canada has risen in the near past. However, it has become a daunting task due to the 'selective' visa issue. This is the reason why extremists like Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Moninder Singh Bual, Parminder Pangli, Bhagat Singh Brar and other supporters are using the innocent Sikh youth in Canada to carry forward their pro-Khalistan agenda from foreign soil. 

According to reports, they are inviting innocent Sikh youth of Punjab to Canada for jobs like plumbers, truck drivers or as sevadars and religious activities like pathis and ragis in Gurudwaras and including them in their Khalistani agenda. To succeed in their plans, they identify Indian youth and students in Canada who are finding it difficult to survive there and are in need of a job. If sources are to be believed, there are many such Indians in Canada who are pursuing their studies there but after completing their studies, they are not able to get good jobs. They include them in their Khalistani brigade by luring them with jobs or getting them employed.

When the ISI-backed Khalistani group 'Sikhs for Justice' or SFJ was finding it difficult to garner support for its anti-India campaign 'Punjab Independence Referendum', Nijjar and his friends used these newly recruited boys to make their campaign a success.  If sources are to be believed, Khalistanis have established their presence in more than 30 Gurudwaras in Surrey, Brampton, Edmonton in Canada. 

Apart from this, Nijjar, Bual and Bhagat Singh Brar formed a nexus with gangsters like Davinder Bambhiya gang, Arsh Dalla gang, Lakhbir Landa gang in Punjab and brought these notorious gangsters to Canada in exchange for using their operatives in Punjab for terrorist attacks. 

Latest News