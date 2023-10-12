'Height of loot, hypocrisy', Congress lashes out at Centre for reportedly imposing GST on Ganga water

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also took a swipe at PM Modi over Manipur violence.

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at PM Modi-led government for reportedly imposing an 18 per cent GST on Ganga river water. He termed the act as the height of loot and hypocrisy on Thursday.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking a day-long visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, the Congress also asked when will he visit violence-hit Manipur.

Kharge lambasts at Centre

"Modi ji, the importance of Mother Ganga, the provider of salvation, is very high for a common Indian from birth till the end of their life. It is good that you are in Uttarakhand today, but your government has imposed 18% GST on the holy Ganga water itself," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Not even once did you think what would be the burden on those who order Ganga water to be kept in their homes. This is the height of loot and hypocrisy of your government," he also said.

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi over Manipur violence

The party also put out an animated video on the situation in Manipur on its social media handle, which showed scenes of bodies lying and the state burning due to violence. "The country is asking - when will PM Modi go to Manipur," the Congress said.

