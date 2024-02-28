Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh resigns from Himachal Cabinet, buzz strong over joining BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh in a surprise move on Wednesday announced his resignation from Himachal Pradesh Cabinet. The son of former CM Virbhadra Singh also said that now everything is in Congress high command's court. The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

Coming out openly against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Vikramaditya Singh said, "I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today...I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that."

"The chain of events that took place in the last 2-3 days is a matter of concern in a democracy, in Himachal Pradesh. This is concerning because the 70 lakh people of the state elected a government and after that gave the mandate to the Congress party. But such chain of events (cross-voting) occurring after that is a matter of concern," he added. The BJP won the Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Announcing his resignation, he said, "All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister. In the time to come, I will have video consultations with my people and then decide about the future course of action...". There is a strong buzz that the leader may join the BJP within 24 hours. "I am there where I am. In the times to come, I will hold due discussions and deliberations with my people, supporters, and well-wishers. After due discussions, we will take the future course of action."

He also turned emotional while remembering his father and said, "...There is no doubt that former CM Virbhadra Singh's name was used in the (Assembly) election...This is a matter of fact, a matter of record. This government was formed with everyone's contribution. It has completed one year of governance."

More to follow