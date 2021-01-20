Image Source : INDIA TV VIDEO GRAB Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui, BSP's Ram Achal Rajbhar arrested

Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ram Achal Rajbhar were arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday when they appeared before the MP/MLA court to seek bail in a criminal case.

The court had earlier ordered the attachment of the properties of Siddiqui, a former BSP National General Secretary, and Rajbhar after declaring them absconders in a case, accusing them of using indecent language against the minor daughter and family members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dayashankar Singh.

The court on Tuesday turned down the bail plea of the two leaders and sent them to judicial custody.

The case against the two had been lodged by Dayashankar Singh's mother Tetra Devi at Hazratganj police station on July 22, 2016.

She had alleged that BSP Supremo Mayawati had hurled abuses at her family in the Rajya Sabha while the BSP workers led by Siddiqui, Rajbhar and others hurled similar abuses against her family, including her minor granddaughter, at Ambedkar Statue in Hazratganj.

The police had filed a chargesheet against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While Dayashankar Singh is an office bearer of the BJP, his wife Swati Singh is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

