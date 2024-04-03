Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam from party for six years for 'indiscipline' and 'anti-party statements'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sanjay Nirupam

Congress on Wednesday expelled Maharashtra senior leader Sanjay Nirupam for six years for ‘indiscipline’ and ‘anti-party statements'. Nirupam's expulsion from the party came for his recent remarks against INDIA ally, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha election.

"Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect," stated a letter issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

Maharashtra Congress proposal to expel Sanjay Nirupam

The former MP was expelled from the party after the Maharashtra unit of Congress passed a resolution seeking the expulsion of Nirupam during the meeting in Mumbai today and sent it to the party's high command in Delhi. His name was also dropped from the party's list of star campaigners.

Sanjay Nirupam has expressed his disappointment with the party in Maharashtra, particularly over ticket distribution. Last week, Nirupam issued a threat to Congress, stating that all options are open.

Sanjay Nirupam on Congress action

Reacting to the news of his possible expulsion from the Congress, he took a jibe at the party, saying that 'it should use their remaining energy and stationery to save the party.' "Congress Party should not waste much energy and stationery for me. Instead, use your remaining energy and stationery to save the party. Anyway, the party is going through a severe financial crisis. The period of one week that I had given has been completed today. Tomorrow I will take the decision myself," he said in an X post.

Sanjay Nirupam press conference on Thursday

Meanwhile, Sanjay Nirupam is likely to quit Congress after being denied a ticket from North West Mumbai. He is expected to announce his decision to leave the party on Thursday at a press conference at 11:30 am.

Nirupam has expressed continuous dissatisfaction over not receiving concrete assurances from the Congress high command, particularly after the announcement of the Uddhav group's candidate for the Mumbai North-West seat. Despite his grievances, there has been no communication from the Congress high command with Nirupam for the past 20 days.

According to information received from sources, the Maharashtra leaders are also angry due to Nirupam's statements against Congress leaders.

All options are open: Sanjay Nirupam

Nirupam expressed his displeasure over the Shiv Sena (UBT) declaring Amol Kirtikar's name as its candidate from the Mumbai North West constituency for the Lok Sabha elections and warning that he was “open to all the options”.

"Out of six (Lok Sabha) seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on five seats, and one seat has been left for the Congress like charity. This decision is aimed at burying the Congress in Mumbai. I oppose this decision."

"I want to tell this to the top leadership (of Congress) that I will wait for maximum one week more and then will take decision. All options are open for me, I am not in an option-less situation,"he said.

Sanjay Nirupam, who sought to contest from the Mumbai North-West constituency as a candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, expressed discontent over the Shiv Sena's nomination of Amol Kirtikar, son of Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, for the same seat. Nirupam has urged the Congress to sever ties with the Shiv Sena (UBT), citing arbitrary decisions regarding the Mumbai and Sangli seats.

