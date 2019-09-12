Image Source : Congress adopts RSS model, will now have 'Preraks' to train cadre

Taking a leaf out of RSS book, Congress will now have 'preraks' to train their cadre in every PCC. These 'Preraks' will be the committed Congress workers who have "unquestioned commitment to congress ideology". They will get confirmed only after three months of training as the Prerak.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), has Pracharaks or full-time volunteers to take the organisation’s ideology to the masses.

The 'Prerak' main job will be to identify the committed Congress workers and train them. However, it will be mandatory to have one woman 'Prerak' and also one from SC/ST and OBC community in every division of the PCC.

To be noted, these 'Preraks's will be trained first at the PCC, they will be trained about the congress ideology, party's commitment and challenges in front of the party.

Many Congress leaders feel that in the past party has lost its track in terms of its worker's commitment to its ideology. The entire exercise is now being taken up so that party worker can be trained about the party's ideology and it's commitment.

These Prerak's will be the people who can give their time and energy to the congress party. Congress will do its membership drive through a mobile app, earlier it used to be on paper.

