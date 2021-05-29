'CM's conduct an insult to people of Bengal': MP CM on Mamata's late arrival for cyclone review meet

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took a dig at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee by calling her conduct "an insult to people of Bengal".

Chouhan was referring to Mamata's late arrival for Friday's cyclone review meeting. The meeting was scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports suggest that Mamata arrived late despite being on the same premises.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and other officials were present during the meeting.

Chouhan however lauded PM Modi for thinking about the welfare of the people of West Bengal. "Modi Ji is Prime Minister of India. The entire country follows him. He went to West Bengal for the welfare of people, to know the wellbeing of people affected by the cyclone there", he said.

According to sources, upon her arrival she handed over papers related to the cyclone impact & said that other meetings were lined up and left. Mamata, later, clarified that she took PM Modi's persmission before leaving from the meeting.

Following reports of Mamata's late arrival, several leaders criticised her move. Union Minister Amit Shah had taken to Twitter and alleged that Mamata "put arrogance above public welfare".

"Mamata Didi’s conduct today is an unfortunate low. Cyclone Yaas has affected several common citizens and the need of the hour is to assist those affected. Sadly, Didi has put arrogance above public welfare and today’s petty behaviour reflects that", he had tweeted.

BJP Party President JP Nadda and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had also called her out for this. "When PM Narendra Modi stands strong with the citizens of West Bengal in wake of Cyclone Yaas, Mamata ji should also set aside her ego for the welfare of people. Her absence from the PM's meeting is murder of constitutional ethos & the culture of cooperative federalism," Nadda had tweeted.

PM Modi on Friday held review meetings in Odisha and West Bengal states worst hit by Cyclone Yaas. Earlier, he met with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, and later conducted the review meeting in East Medinipur, West Bengal.

Also Read: 'Arrogance, petty behaviour': Amit Shah bashes Mamata Banerjee for skipping cyclone review meeting

Also Read: Mamata arrives late for Cyclone Yaas review meet with PM Modi, leaves after handing over documents

Latest India News