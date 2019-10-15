Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
Class 1 student collapses on ground during school prayer, dies of heart attack

A Class one student died of a heart attack during school prayer in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Tuesday.   

New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2019 19:07 IST
Representational Image

A Class one student died of a heart attack during school prayer in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Tuesday. 

Vaishnawi fell on the ground when the school gathered for prayer. She was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment. The doctors said that the girl died due to a heart attack. According to her parents she was a heart patient and was undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Shiksha Niketan school of Jamshedpur.

"During prayer time a staffer saw the girl falling on the ground in the classroom. She was rushed to Tata Motors hospital by principal Sushmita Dey and Vice Principal Rajani Pandey. She died during course of treatment. The doctors treating her informed that she was a heart patient," said the school statement.

The District Education Department has asked officials to issue a show cause notice to the school.

(With IANS inputs)

