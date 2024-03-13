Culinary dreams: Chief Justice applauds Supreme Court cook's daughter for securing US scholarships | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud felicitates Pragya, whose father Ajay Kumar Samal works as a cook in Supreme Court, after she got a scholarship to study masters in law at two different universities in the US, at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

In a poignant display of recognition, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alongside other esteemed Supreme Court judges, extended heartfelt felicitations to Pragya, a law researcher and the daughter of a humble cook. Pragya, who surmounted numerous obstacles, has secured scholarships to pursue her master's degree in law at either the University of California or the University of Michigan in the US.

A symbolic gesture at the judges' lounge

Gathering at the judges' lounge before commencing their day's work, the justices bestowed upon Pragya a standing ovation. Daughter to Ajay Kumar Samal, a cook at the Supreme Court, Pragya was visibly moved by the acknowledgement of her achievements.

Gifts of encouragement

Chief Justice Chandrachud, reflecting the court's support, presented Pragya with three books on the Indian Constitution, signed by all the apex court judges. Ensuring her continued success, Chandrachud remarked, "We know Pragya has managed something on her own, but we will ensure she manages to get whatever is required. We expect that she should come back to serve the country." Other judges also extended their best wishes for her future endeavors.

Expressions of gratitude

In a touching moment, Chandrachud offered shawls to Pragya's beaming parents, their eyes gleaming with pride and gratitude for the recognition.

Inspiration and appreciation

Moved by the Chief Justice's gesture, the 25-year-old lawyer expressed her admiration, stating that Chandrachud was her inspiration. Reflecting on his influence, she remarked, "With the live streaming of court hearings, everyone can watch him (Justice Chandrachud) speak. He encourages young lawyers, and his words are like gems. He is my inspiration," she told PTI.

Realising dreams against odds

For Pragya, who herself embodies resilience and determination, her dreams have now taken flight, propelled by this remarkable recognition.