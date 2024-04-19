Chunav Flashback: When slogans moulded course of electoral atmosphere, check some intriguing cases

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Slogans often play a significant role during election campaigning in India.

Chunav Flashback: The Lok Sabha elections have kicked off in the country across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of the seven phases of the world's largest electoral exercise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. In the lead-up to elections, political parties have always relied on catchy slogans to rally support. The BJP and its allies have been echoing the mantra of abki baar 400 paar, aiming to secure a resounding victory. Meanwhile, opposition parties are leaving no stone unturned to counter the ruling party with their own compelling slogans. Across the country, from bustling cities to remote villages, these slogans play a pivotal role in shaping public sentiment and influencing electoral outcomes. Indeed, they have often served as a powerful tool in overthrowing the incumbent governments.

Slogan after Emergency in 1977

The transformative power of slogans in shaping political landscapes was particularly evident during the 1977 Lok Sabha elections. Following the period of Emergency, the opposition rallied around the impactful slogan: Kha gayi rashan, pi gayi tel, ye dekho Indira ka khel. This resonant phrase struck a chord with voters nationwide and significantly influenced the outcome of the elections. Many Congress candidates suffered defeat in the face of this powerful slogan, leading to the loss of power for the Congress party at the Centre.

When the trend of slogans started?

The tradition of impactful slogans in Indian elections dates back to the very first Lok Sabha elections. The inception of the Jana Sangh in 1952 marked the beginning of this trend. The party's election symbol, an oil lamp (Deepak), was accompanied by the resonant slogan: Her haath ko kaam, her khet ko pani...ghar-ghar deepak Jan Sangh ki nishani. This slogan, emphasizing work for every hand and water for every field, became synonymous with the Jana Sangh and left a lasting impression on voters.

Jana Sangh's slogan in 1967

Reflecting on the Lok Sabha elections of 1967, Jana Sangh introduced a compelling slogan: Ujjawal Bhavishya ki hai taiyari, bachcha bachcha Atal Bihari. This resonant phrase encapsulated the party's vision for a bright future under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Moving forward to 1980, a significant political shift occurred as numerous Congress leaders defected to other parties. This prompted the emergence of slogans addressing this transition. One such slogan resonated widely: Dalbadlu fansa sikanje me, mohar lagegi panje me, underscoring the predicament of opportunistic turncoats and projecting a promising future under new leadership.

Slogan on price hikes

In 1985, as the price of sugar soared to Rs 7 per kg from its previous Rs 3, opposition parties seized upon this issue to target the Congress during the elections. They employed the resonant slogan: Cheeni milegi saat per, jaldi pahunchoge khaat per, highlighting the steep rise in sugar prices and its impact on the common people. These episodes underscore the recurring strategy of political parties to bolster their standing among the public through the strategic use of various slogans in every election cycle.

ALSO READ: Chunav Flashback: How Jan Sangh emerged victorious in Delhi in 1967 Lok Sabha Elections