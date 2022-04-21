Chirag Paswan lashes out at uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over 'murder acquisition'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan

Days after Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras alleged that his estranged nephew and LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan was behind the attack on him in Hajipur, the latter has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking a thorough investigation into the incident.

Condemning the attack on his uncle, Chirag dared the state government to take action against him if Pashupati Paras' acquisition of hatching a conspiracy to kill the Union Minister is found valid. He added that if he is not responsible for the attack, then action should be taken against Paras for 'maligning my image'.

"I appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the Home Minister of the state, to initiate a thorough investigation into the attack on Paras who alleged that I was involved in it. Paras accused me of hatching a conspiracy for his murder. If I would be found guilty, the state government should take action against me while if I am not responsible for the attack, then action should be taken against Paras for maligning my image," he said.

Paras had alleged that Chirag was plotting to kill him and sought protection from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Nitish Kumar.

"When our leader Ram Vilas Paswan was alive, he was regularly coming to the place to celebrate Chaudharmal Jayanti and people of the backward class community especially the Paswan community supported him. They have given the same blessings to me when I went there after the death of my father. But the way Paras destroyed his party and family, the Paswan community is angry with him," Chirag said.

"When Paras visited the Mokama on that day, he alleged that the people who came in the celebration of Chaudharmal Jayanti were under a drunken stage. It is an insult to the common people. Moreover, he is a Union Minister, still he is saying liquor is available across the state. This an insult of the Chief Minister who imposed liquor ban in Bihar," he said.

Chirag went to Ghoswari village in Mokama subdivision to celebrate the Jayanti of Veer Chaudharmal on April 16. After he returned to Patna, Paras also visited the same place where a group of people pelted stones on his convoy. Interestingly, the people of Ghoswari had welcomed Chirag just an hour ago when he reached there.

"Chirag Paswan conspired against me. Hence, a group of people pelted stones on my convoy. He is hatching conspiracy of my murder for a long time. It was also a failure of the local administration which failed to provide security to an union minister," Paras had said on Monday.

Latest India News