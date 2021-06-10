Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
BSF apprehends Chinese national along India-Bangladesh border in Malda

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted a Chinese national in West Bengal's Malda district.

New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2021 14:11 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

 Interview of the chinese individual is presently underway by concerned agencies

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted a Chinese national in West Bengal's Malda district, news agency ANI reported. It said that the man is being interrogated by officials.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

