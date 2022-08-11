Thursday, August 11, 2022
     
  4. China's blocking of blacklisting of JeM dy chief exposed its double standards: Sources

China's blocking of blacklisting of JeM dy chief exposed its double standards: Sources

China stalled a proposal at the United Nations by India and the US to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2022 13:27 IST
Abdul Rauf Azhar,
Image Source : NIA Abdul Rauf Azhar,

China's blocking of blacklisting of the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) exposes its double speak and double standards in fighting terrorism, government sources said on Thursday.

China stalled a proposal at the United Nations by India and the US to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

The sources said such "politically motivated" actions by China, in nearly every listing case of a Pakistan-based terrorist, undermine the entire sanctity of the working methods of the UNSC Sanctions Committee.

This is not the first time that China has obstructed the listing of terrorists in the 1267 Sanctions Committee, they said.

 

In June 2022, China placed on hold a joint proposal by India and the US to list the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Abdul Rehman Makki, in the sanctions list.

Makki has been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youths to resort to violence and planning attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror attacks, the sources said.

"It is unfortunate that the sanctions committee has been prevented from playing its role due to political considerations," said a source.

