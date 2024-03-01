Chhindwara Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhindwara Lok Sabha Election 2024

Chhindwara Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chhindwara is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The state has 29 parliamentary seats. The Chhindwara seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Junnardeo, Amarwara, Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasiya and Pandhurna. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath won the Chhindwara constituency nine times in 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. Nath lost the seat only once in 1997 when he was defeated by BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sunder Lal Patwa in a bypoll.

Chhindwara Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 15,14,783 voters in the Chhindwara constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 7,73,873 voters were male and 7,40,892 were female voters. 18 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,821 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhindwara in 2019 was 2,414 (2,272 were men and 142 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Chhindwara constituency was 14,02,038. Out of this, 7,22,052 voters were male and 6,79,956 were female voters. 30 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 316 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhindwara in 2014 was 1,208 (935 were men and 273 were women).

Chhindwara 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Nakul Kamal Nath won the seat for the first time with a margin of 37,536 votes. He was polled 5,87,305 votes with a vote share of 47.04%. He defeated BJP candidate Nathansaha Kawreti who got 5,49,769 votes (44.04%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,48,031. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Gyaneshwar Gajbhiye stood third with 14,275 votes (1.14%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kamal Nath won the seat for the ninth time. He was polled 5,59,755 votes with a vote share of 50.54%. BJP candidate Choudhary Chandrabhan Kuber Singh got 4,43,218 votes (40.01%) and was the runner-up. Kamal Nath defeated Singh by a margin of 1,16,537 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,07,498. Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP) candidate Hartapshah Tirgam Pardeshi came third with 25,628 votes (2.31%).

Chhindwara Past Winners

Kamal Nath (Congress): 2009

Kamal Nath (Congress): 2004

Kamal Nath (Congress): 1999

Kamal Nath (Congress): 1998

Sunder Lal Patwa (BJP): 1997 bypoll

Alka Kamal Nath (Congress): 1996

Kamal Nath (Congress): 1991

Kamal Nath (Congress): 1989

Kamal Nath (Congress): 1984

Kamal Nath (Congress): 1980

Gargishankar Ramkrishna Mishra (Congress): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 20,324 voters (1.63%) opted for NOTA in the Chhindwara constituency. In 2014, 25,499 voters (2.30%) opted for NOTA in the Chhindwara constituency.

Chhindwara Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,48,031 or 82.39%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,07,498 or 78.99%.

Chhindwara Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 29 in the Chhindwara constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in Chhindwara.

Chhindwara Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,943 polling stations in the Chhindwara constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,704 polling stations in the Chhindwara constituency.