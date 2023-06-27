Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chhattisgarh: Wanted Maoist killed in encounter in Sukma, say Cops

A hard-core Maoist was killed in an encounter with security personnel on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to police. The killed Maoist was wanted in connection with more than a dozen incidents of Maoist violence. The police said that the Maoists also injured two to three more Maoists.

He stated that the encounter site, approximately 350 kilometers from the state capital Raipur, yielded a firearm, an IED, and materials for making explosives. A senior official stated that a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Maoist operation when the gunfight occurred in a forest near Bodgubli village.

He stated that the joint squad of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the district force launched the operation in response to specific information regarding the presence of Maoists Vetti Bhima, Mangdu, Kosi, and Sodi Dula, as well as other cadres belonging to the Konta area committee of Maoists, in the Errabor and Bheji police station areas.

According to the official, a muzzle-loading gun, an IED, gelatine rod, cordex wire, and electric detonators, as well as the body of a Maoist identified as Sodi Dula, were recovered from the scene after the firefight had stopped.

"Dula was active as a key member of the Konta area committee of Maoists and 15 cases related to incidents were registered against him, " he added.

The official added that a search operation was happening in nearby areas.

