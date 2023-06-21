Explosives recovered in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, cop injured in IED blast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) Explosives recovered in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

Anti-Naxal operation: In a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) constable sustained injuries after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites, went off, police said on Wednesday (June 21).

The security forces conducted a major operation in the district and busted a Naxalite camp and also recovered a cache of explosives.

The police said that multiple encounters took place during the entire operation which began in the core forest areas near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits on Monday, which was over 450 km from state capital Raipur.

"Two-three Naxalites were killed or injured," the police said, adding that their colleagues dragged them into the forest hideouts.

Details about the operation

The operation was launched by separate joint teams of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) which is an elite unit of CRPF, Special Task Force and DRG from the Bijapur and Dantewada districts on Monday, a police official said.

"On Tuesday, multiple encounters took place between the security personnel and Naxalites at different locations," he added. The security forces busted a hideout of the Naxals and recovered cache of explosives, tailoring materials, and medicines, the official said.

"A memorial of Naxalites was also destroyed by the security forces," he added.

He informed that a constable, identified as Ajay Mandavi, who belonged to Dantewada DRG stepped on a pressure IED on his way back after the operation on Wednesday, which triggered a blast.

"The constable received minor injuries. He has been admitted to the Bijapur district hospital for treatment," he added.

2 CoBRA jawans injured in IED blast in Bijapur last month

Two CoBRA jawans were injured in an encounter with the Naxals in Bijapur last month. IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that the police had received input regarding the Maoists planning an IED attack in the Pusnar and Hiroli village area.

After this, a District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA force was sent to carry out a search operation from Gangalur Police Station. During the operation, an encounter broke out between the CoBRA forces and the Naxals, in which two Jawans sustained injuries.

(With PTI inputs)

