Bhupesh Baghel's father arrested for 'derogatory' remarks against community, sent to 15-day judicial custody

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory comments against a community. The action comes after a controversy erupted over the alleged remarks of Baghel's father against the Brahmin community. The chief minister had said he was 'pained" by such comments and asserted that nobody was above the law in his government and police will take an appropriate action in the matter.

He was later sent to a 15-day judicial custody by a court in Raipur.

Following a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj', the D D Nagar police here registered an FIR late Saturday night against Nand Kumar Baghel (86). On Saturday, the Brahmin community took out a rally and demanded action against Nand Kumar Baghel as the BJP upped its ante on the issue against the Chief Minister.

