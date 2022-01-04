Amid spike in Covid cases, Chhattisgarh becomes first state to ban election rallies, processions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Chhattisgarh becomes first state to ban election rallies, processions

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered ban on rallies, processions and other kinds of public events across state.

Following the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, the election rallies and campaigning held by all political parties for the upcoming polls have come under scanner. Several politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and TMC’s Babul Supriyo, said on Tuesday they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Chhattisgarh on Monday had recorded 698 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,09,454.

Maharashtra, Delhi too have been showing an upward trend in Covid cases. While Maharashtra reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since April 18, 2021, taking the caseload beyond the eight lakh mark on Monday, Delhi on Tuesday witnesses 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of such cases since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent.

