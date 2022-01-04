New Covid variant 'IHU' identified in France, has 46 mutations

Follow us on Image Source : AP People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 cross the Trocadero Plaza in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Highlights A new variant of Covid-19 has emerged in France called 'IHU'.

The variant has not been identified in other countries so far or labeled a variant by WHO.

It is said to have 46 mutations, as per a study that is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Just as the world is struggling with cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, a new variant has emerged in France called 'IHU'. The new strain has been identified by scientists in Southern France. Known as 'IHU', the B.1.640.2 variant is said to have 46 mutations, as per a study that is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The variant has not been identified in other countries so far or labeled a variant under investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to researchers, the first case of the IHU variant was found in a sample whose RT-PCR test was done in November last year.

The variant has been reported by researchers at institute IHU Mediterranee Infection in at least 12 cases, and has been linked to travel to African country Cameroon. However, the researchers noted that it is too early to speculate on how this variant behaves as far as infection and protection from vaccines are concerned.

Apart from 46 mutations, the study released on December 29 also revealed that IHU has 37 deletions resulting in 30 amino acid substitutions and 12 deletions. Amino acids are molecules that combine to form proteins, and both are the building blocks of life. Fourteen amino acid substitutions, including N501Y and E484K, and nine deletions are located in the spike protein.

Most currently used vaccines are targeted at the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, which the virus uses to enter and infect the cells. N501Y and E484K mutations were earlier also found in Beta, Gamma, Theta and Omicron variants.

"The mutation set and phylogenetic position of the genomes obtained here indicate based on our previous definition a new variant we named IHU," the authors of the study said. "These data are another example of the unpredictability of the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, and of their introduction in a given geographical area from abroad," they added.

Many countries are currently experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant which was first identified in South Africa and Botswana in November last year. Since then, the variant of concern has spread to over 100 countries. In India, a total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far.\

Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding posted a long Twitter thread in which he said that new variants keep emerging but it does not necessarily mean they will be more dangerous.



