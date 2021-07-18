15 killed in separate incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai amid heavy rains; several feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER 11 killed in Chembur wall collapse

At least 15 people were killed in two incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai amid heavy rains on Sunday. At least 12 people were killed after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai due to a landslide, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). As per Mumbai's fire brigade team that also reached the incident site, 16 persons were rescued from the debris of the wall collapse in Chembur. Rescue operations for the people trapped are underway, said NDRF.

In another incident, three hutment dwellers were killed as five shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai. The incident was reported from Vikhroli suburb at nearly 2:30 am on Sunday. Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Here are the updates

08:37 am: Three bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Vikhroli area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai: NDRF Deputy Commandant Ashish Kumar

08:29 am: Two bodies have been recovered by NDRF from the debris (in Mumbai's Chembur). Ten bodies were recovered by locals before the arrival of NDRF personnel. At least 7 more people are feared trapped: NDRF Inspector Rahul Raghuvansh

08:08 am: A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people, as per BMC. Rescue operation is underway

07:31 am: 11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Rescue operation is underway

Heavy rains lash Mumbai

Meanwhile, incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A 'green' alert stands for 'no warning': no action needs to be taken by the authorities, and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A 'red' alert stands for "warning", and asks authorities to "take action". An ‘orange’ alert indicates that the authorities are expected to “be prepared”.

The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to waterlogging in the tracks due to the overnight heavy downpour, railway officials said.

