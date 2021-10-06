Charanjit Channi says, 'Give Rs 5,000 to Kejriwal...'; Delhi CM responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has responded to newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remark when the latter questioned his dressing sense.

Speaking in an interview to a news channel, Charanjit Singh Channi was asked to respond to Kejriwal's comments that Congress had made a mockery of Punjab. Responding to his counterpart's remark, Channi questioned his dressing sense and said please give him Rs 5,000 so that he can get a suit-boot.

“Tell me one thing, do you have Rs 5,000? Everyone has Rs 5000. Give it to him (Arvind Kejriwal) as well. He should get good clothes stitched (for himself). Doesn’t he have suit-boot? His salary is Rs 2.5 lakh and he cannot get good clothes?” Channi said.

Hitting back at Channi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, "it's okay if you don't like my clothes, that's not a problem but when will you fulfill your government's promises."

“Channi saheb, you don’t like my clothes. No problem. People like it. Leave the clothes. When will you fulfill these promises? When will you give employment to every unemployed? When will you waive the loans of farmers? Why not send the guilty of sacrilege to jail? When will action be taken against tainted ministers, MLAs and officers?” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

