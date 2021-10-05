Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. The newly appointed chief minister before leaving for Delhi said he will discuss issues including repealing three farm laws and Lakhimpur violence with the Home Minister.

"These three farm laws should be repealed at the earliest and incidents like this (Lakhimpur Kheri) need to be stopped. I will discuss this issue with him (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) in today's meeting," Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said.

Equating the barbarous incident of Lakhimpur Kheri with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Charanjit Singh Channi said that the incident was pre-planned to intentionally crush the innocent farmers who were peacefully protesting against the farm laws.

According to sources, it was only CM Charanjit Singh Channi who had left for Delhi, however, his chopper was made to land in Chandigarh airport where Working President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Kuljit Nagra and Congress MP from Ludhiana, who is in the race for the post of new Punjab Congress President Ravneet Singh Bittu along with Channi boarded a chartered plane to Delhi.

Sources say this was done on the orders from the Congress high command in Delhi.

On Monday, Charanjit Singh Channi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impress upon the Uttar Pradesh government to take firm steps in ensuring justice to the victim families of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Channi, while condemning the incident, told reporters that it should not have happened.

Urging the governor to send the memorandum to the PM, Channi reiterated the need to urgently review and repeal the three farm laws, which has caused resentment among farmers.

Channi mentioned that he was constrained to bring in his (PM) notice that the recent incident of violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh has "shaken the conscience of one and all".

Furthermore, it is all the more painful that our 'anndattas' have lost lives in this unfortunate act while protesting peacefully against the farm laws, he said.

Seeking the prime minister's intervention, Channi said the real culprits behind this "barbarous act" should be exposed, howsoever, influential or well connected they may be.

He urged the PM for expeditious justice to be delivered to the innocent farmers who have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, according to an official statement.

