Unlock 2 in Chandigarh: Shops to reopen without odd-even system, bars remain shut

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday decided to keep the bars shut but allow all shops and restaurants to operate normally between 10 am and 9 pm by ending odd-even scheme in some markets. UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, who is also Governor of Punjab, took the decision after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

"The odd-even system, presently followed in select markets, will be discontinued. This will also apply to street vendors," an official statement quoting his Adviser Manoj Parida said.

On a pattern similar to that in Punjab, maximum two people on a scooter or motorcycle, four in a car, and three in an auto-rickshaw will be allowed, including driver.

However, all riders will use masks and the vehicles will be regularly sanitised by the owners, it said.

Call centres and Industrial establishments will be allowed to operate night shifts provided their employees do not come out of the office or factory premises during curfew period from 10 pm to 5 am.

However, apni mandis and organic markets will continue to remain closed till further orders. Also the inter-state bus service will continue to remain suspended.

The administration allowed serving of alcoholic drinks in marriage functions with permission from the Excise Department.

There will be a complete ban on social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations as per the government of India's guidelines, said the statement.

However, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not be permitted to reopen.

There will be strict implementation of mask wearing and social distancing in the public places and violators will be penalized.

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported six new cases of coronavirus, taking the union territory's total tally to 446. The city has so far recorded 19 deaths.

Active cases in Chandigarh have now shot up to 73.

