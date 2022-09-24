Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man arrested from Arunachal Pradesh; four held so far

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @DGPPUNJABPOLICE The accused was nabbed from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh University row: The Punjab Police made fourth arrest in connection with the Chandigarh University case, where it was alleged that several objectionable videos of girl students in the common washroom were recorded. The fourth arrested was an Army Personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The accused, Sanjeev Singh, was nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh and will be produced in Mohali court.

"Crucial breakthrough in the #ChandigarhUniversity case with the assistance of the #Army, #Assam & #Arunachal Pradesh Police. Accused Army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court," said the DGP in a tweet.

Police had earlier arrested three people, a girl student and two men, from Himachal Pradesh. The development came days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level probe into the matter for which a three-member all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the overall supervision of ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo was constituted.

He said that the accused Army Personnel was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Police and Army authorities in Arunachal Pradesh. The SAS Nagar Police have also obtained a two-days transit remand of the accused from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bomdila to produce him before the Magistrate in SAS Nagar, he added.

Protests had rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali last week over allegations levelled by students that a hostel inmate recorded several objectionable videos of students in the common washroom.

Some students had even claimed that the videos were leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless"

