Centre to launch 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in all panchayats across country after Diwali: Here's why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has decided to launch a mega saturation drive called 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' across the country. It will be launched in an attempt to ensure full saturation of all welfare schemes within six months. According to the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the urgency of accelerating the saturation of welfare schemes during a recent meeting with high-ranking officials.

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' campaign is expected to commence in all 2.7 lakh panchayats of the nation after Diwali and will continue for several weeks, according to sources.

What PM Modi said on welfare schemes?

"Recently in a meeting with top officials, PM Narendra Modi said that there is a need to expedite the saturation of welfare schemes. He said he wants all his schemes to reach full saturation in the next six months. Again in a cabinet meeting, he exhorted his cabinet colleagues to work harder and ensure beneficiaries who haven't got benefits of welfare schemes are reached faster," news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Aim of the Yatra

The drive intends to ensure the Saturation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM KISAN, Fasal Bima Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana etc Ayushman Bharat, Janaushadhi Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Skill development schemes, Vishwakarma Yojana and more.

