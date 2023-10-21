PM Modi on Gaganyaan success: 'This launch takes us one step closer to...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gaganyaan launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the scientists at ISRO on the successful launch of the Gaganyaan's TV-D1 test flight. The Gaganyaan programme aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 km for three days and bring them back safely to Earth. A single-stage liquid propulsion rocket, equipped with a crew module and crew escape system, lifted off from Sriharikota on Saturday.

Taking to X, PM said, "This launch takes us one step closer to realising India’s first human space flight program, Gaganyaan. My best wishes to our scientists at ISRO"

The test vehicle mission was aimed at studying the safety of the crew module and crew escape system in bringing astronauts back to Earth in the eventual mission.

Minutes after an anomaly forced a hold of its launch, the Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight programme fired again on Saturday at 10 am, the ISRO announced.

