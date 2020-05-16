Centre ready to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains to all districts with rail connectivity

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Indian Railways is ready to run Shramik Special trains from all the districts connected by trains in the country, a government press release said on Saturday, adding that the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had asked the district collectors across the country to prepare a list of stranded labourers and destination, and apply it to railways through state nodal officer.

The government release said that the move would provide significant relief to the migrants across the country who are seeking to go to their home states. Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has said that Indian Railways has been in a position run 300 Shramik Special trains daily since May 1.

The Railways said on Friday that as of then, it had ferried over 10 lakh migrant workers on 800 trains to their home states. The Centre is bearing 85 per cent cost of plying the trains, the remaining 15 per cent being borne by the states of destination.

