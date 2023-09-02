Saturday, September 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan and Ghulam Nabi Azad included in 'One Nation, One Election' panel: Check full list

Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan and Ghulam Nabi Azad included in 'One Nation, One Election' panel: Check full list

According to an official release, former President Ram Nath Kovind has been appointed as Chairman of the committee. Apart from the chairman, there are seven members in the committee.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2023 19:03 IST
Centre constitutes an eight-member committee to examine
Image Source : INDIA TV Centre constitutes an eight-member committee to examine ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Government of India on Saturday constituted an eight-member committee to examine 'One Nation, One Election'. According to an official notification, former President Ram Nath Kovind has been appointed as Chairman of the committee. Apart from the chairman, there are seven members in the committee. The committee is likely to explore the possibility of bringing legislation regarding it. 

Eight-member committee

  1. Ram Nath Kovind (Former President of India) - Chairman 
  2. Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) - Member
  3. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress MP) - Member
  4. Ghulam Nabi Azad (Former Rajya Sabha LoP) - Member
  5. NK Singh (Former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission) - Member
  6. Dr Subhash C Kashyap (Former Secretary General, Lok Sabha) - Member
  7. Harish Salve ( Senior Advocate) - Member 
  8. Sanjay Kothari ( Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner) 

The notification further said that Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the High-Level Committee as a special invitee. The committee has been set up months before assembly polls in five states and ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year.

Special session of Parliament

The government has decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18-22 where it is speculated that the government could bring a bill for this proposal to take effect. If 'One Nation, One Election' does come into effect it could mean that elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India will be held simultaneously, with voting taking place at the same time. However, the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' is not new in India. 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News