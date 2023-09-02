Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan and Ghulam Nabi Azad included in 'One Nation, One Election' panel: Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Centre constitutes an eight-member committee to examine ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Government of India on Saturday constituted an eight-member committee to examine 'One Nation, One Election'. According to an official notification, former President Ram Nath Kovind has been appointed as Chairman of the committee. Apart from the chairman, there are seven members in the committee. The committee is likely to explore the possibility of bringing legislation regarding it.

Eight-member committee

Ram Nath Kovind (Former President of India) - Chairman Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) - Member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress MP) - Member Ghulam Nabi Azad (Former Rajya Sabha LoP) - Member NK Singh (Former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission) - Member Dr Subhash C Kashyap (Former Secretary General, Lok Sabha) - Member Harish Salve ( Senior Advocate) - Member Sanjay Kothari ( Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner)

The notification further said that Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the High-Level Committee as a special invitee. The committee has been set up months before assembly polls in five states and ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year.

Special session of Parliament

The government has decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18-22 where it is speculated that the government could bring a bill for this proposal to take effect. If 'One Nation, One Election' does come into effect it could mean that elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India will be held simultaneously, with voting taking place at the same time. However, the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' is not new in India.

