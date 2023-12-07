Centre approves first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for Chennai Basin Project

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit shah

The Centre approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore. This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient.'

"Guided by a pro-active approach, PM Modi has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore. This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X.

Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years and India is witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding, he added.

This was the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management.

"Severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops. To help the state governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM Narendra Modi Ji directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd installment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu. The centre had already released the 1st installment of the same amount to both States," Shah's post on X read.

The home minister said he prays for the safety and well-being of all those affected adding the the government stands with them in this crucial hour and would ensure the situation normalizes at the earliest.

